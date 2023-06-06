Malaika Arora Sets Internet On Fire With Her 'Ram Chahe Leela' Dance In Black Saree; Watch

Malaika Arora is one of the most popular celebrities and she always manages to be in the headline. And this time she has once again taken the internet by storm with her scintillating dance performance to the hit song ‘Ram Chahe Leela’. The old video has been going viral on the internet.

In the video, the stunning diva has set hearts racing as she mesmerized fans with her captivating moves in a black saree. In a performance that oozed glamour, Malaika proved again that she is one of the best dancers in Bollywood. Her dance performance is of India’s Best Dancer. To note, Ram Chahe Leela’s song featured Priyanka Chopra and is from the film Ram Leela starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Watch the viral video here:

The actress was recently in the news after she shared semi-nude picture of her beau Arjun Kapoor on social media. She was trolled badly. Arjun Kapoor also opened up about how the actress’ pregnancy rumours earlier this year affected him. “I think it gets people to pay attention because that’s been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private. There is a certain amount that exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession. There might be that element that remains but I think we rely on you all to reach the audience. We need you all to be at least cognizant of the fact that we are human beings," Arjun said.