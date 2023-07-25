Sexy! Malaika Arora Raises Heat in Plunging Tube Top at RRKPK Premiere, Styles It With Blazer

Malaika Arora had heads turning at the screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The diva, who doesn’t fail to impress with her fashion choices, was seen dressed in a black ensemble at the premiere. Malaika stepped on the red carpet of the special screening wearing a plunging tube top, raising the monsoon temperatures. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star styled the black top with a oversized blazer and pants, making her look like an absolutely boss lady!

She was joined by her son Arhaan Khan at the screening. Arhaan, who is currently studying abroad, was seen wearing an all-white ensmble. A video of them arriving at the venue was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram and a few were quick to point out that Arhaan bears similarities with his father, actor Arbaaz Khan’s features. “He really looks like his dad," a comment read. “Same Arbaaz khan hai 🙌🙌," added another.

Arjun Kapoor appeared to have missed the screening. Others at the screening included Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, anbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Shweta Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan, among others.