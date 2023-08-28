Sexy! Malaika Arora Raises Heat as She Flaunts Cleavage on Date Night With Arjun, Hot Video Goes Viral

Malaika Arora raised temperatures when she stepped out for a date night with Arjun Kapoor amid breakup rumours. The diva was spotted wearing a sexy power suit as she stepped out with her beau on Sunday night. In videos shared by paparazzo, Malaika turned heads as she ditched the shirt and wore just a white plunging neckline blazer and a pair of matching pants. She took the hot outfit a notch higher by sporting a matching white bralette. She completed the look by tying her hair up into a neat ponytail and carrying a black and white bag.

On the other hand, Arjun kept things casual. He was seen wearing a grey hoodie with a pair of black pants. He sported his statement cap and completed his look with a pair of sunglasses. Arjun ensured that Malaika was safely seated in the car before he joined her and they left the venue together. Watch the video below: