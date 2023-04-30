Malaika Arora Shares Monochrome Pics of Beau Arjun Kapoor; Writes ‘Major Missing’

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are having the best time in Berlin. The couple have been sharing a lot of pictures on their social handle giving fans an insight into their romantic trip. Today, the actress took to social media to share a monochrome picture of her beau, expressing her feelings of missing him.

In the photos, Arjun can be seen wearing a hoodie and it is a close selfie. Malaika captioned the post, " Major missin … @arjunkapoor #showmeurface#myphotography." The post has been receiving a lot of love from fans and followers of the couple, who have been commenting on the post with heart emojis and compliments for the couple’s love and chemistry. On Saturday, Arjun Kapoor shared a series of pictures on Instagram. The first picture shows him leaning against a wall, with ‘Berlin; written over it. In the next picture, we see Malaika Arora walking on the streets of Berlin. Then Malaika Arora is seen taking a nap in the flight, while the next one is an adorable selfie of Arjun and Malaika.

He captioned it as, “Berlin with love." To this, Malaika Arora replied with a red heart and heart-eye emoji. Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar wrote, “Berline" with a heart hands emoji.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a while now and have often been spotted together at events and outings. They have also shared photos of each other on their social media handles, giving their fans a glimpse of their personal lives.

Arjun Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film ‘Ishaqzaade’, and has since acted in several hit films like ‘Gunday’, ‘2 States’, and ‘Panipat’. Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial Kuttey, co-starring Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and Konkona Sensharma. He has The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the song Aap Jaisa Koi from the movie An Action Hero.

