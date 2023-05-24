Malaika Arora Slips Into a Sexy Little Dress For Her Dinner Outing With Son Arhaan Khan; Watch

Malaika Arora was out and about on Tuesday night in the city. The Bollywood diva was spotted leaving her home in Mumbai with her son Arhaan Khan for a dinner outing and she picked out the perfect summer dress. Malaika was photographed wearing sexy little white and blue dress. Malaika added a glam touch to the breezy outfit with a statement chocker.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl completed her OOTN with a pair of matching silver heels, and a bright pink handbag. She tied her hair back into a ponytail. While Malaika dolled up for the night, Arhaan kept things simple with a tee and pants. Watch the video below:

Arhaan returned to India a few days ago and has been spending time with Malaika. The star kid is pursuing his higher studies outside India. Recently, Arhaan was seen making his way to Malaika’s yoga studio, picking her up after her work out session. The mother-son duo posed for a few pictures at the time.

Malaika also often makes headlines for her adorable moments with boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor. Recently, a video of the couple from an awards show went viral, showing Arjun cutely playing with Malaika’s hairdo. They also recently took a trip to Europe and shared a number of photos from their getaway. Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a while now. Malaika had opened up about her thoughts on second marriage last month, confessing that she has thought of remarrying.

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. Additionally, her show - Moving In With Malaika was also released earlier which offered viewers an exclusive look into her life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.