Malaika Arora Turns Heads In A Stunning Sequin Pantsuit And Minimal Makeup; Check Out Photos

Malaika Arora is the epitome of fashion and fitness. The stunning model and dancer is known to exude glamour with her immaculate sense of style. More often than not, the Bollywood diva can be spotted rocking a sporty gym look whenever she ventures out for a quick workout sesh. Known for her interesting style and fashion choices, she effortlessly exudes glamour, whether it’s a red carpet event or a casual outing. Only recently, she was spotted in Mumbai sporting a sequin pantsuit. Ditching the usual shirt, Malaika kept things hot by opting for a bralette and flaunting those washboard abs.

She let her hair loose and completed the look with minimal makeup. Earlier today, she took to her Instagram stories to offer a sneak peek into her makeup session. In the pick, she can be seen wearing a black tank top. She captioned the image, “Wats the vibe today???"

A little later, she shared a video of getting decked up for a shoot. She sported a one-side shoulder sequin choli and a lehenga. She posed for the paps too. Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, Malaika is in a happy zone as her son Arhaan Khan is in the town. Recently, Arhaan surprised his mother as he went to the gym to pick her up.

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. Additionally, her show - Moving In With Malaika was also released earlier which offered viewers an exclusive look into her life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.