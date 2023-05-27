Malavika Mohanan Looks Dreamy In Antique Attire, Check Out Her Latest Pictures

Malavika Mohanan is one of the leading actresses in the Tamil and Malayalam film industries. She is the epitome of ethereal beauty and turns heads every time she uploads pictures on her social media handle. Recently, she shared a couple of photographs from her recent photo session, which has left everyone spellbound. Her fashion choices are always on point. The talented actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a series of pictures, showcasing her dreamy avatar in exquisite antique attire.

In the photos, Malavika donned a sheer yellow corset top with her denim jeans. She looks flawless. Malavika adorned herself with a chic pair of gold drop earrings to add a touch of glitz. For makeup, the actress opted for dewy eyes and nude lips and left her long hair open as she posed for the camera. Malavika’s fans were awestruck by her captivating charm. Sharing the photographs, the actress wrote, “Hey" in the caption.

Take a look at the post:

The pictures went viral in no time. One of the users commented, “Stunner" and another one said, “Beautiful and pretty always". While many dropped red hearts and fire emoticons in the comment section.

A few days ago, the actress shared another set of pictures where she is seen slaying in a blue top, which she teamed with a sequenced mini skirt. The actress is stunning as always. " Of blues and miu mius" reads the caption.

On the work front, Malavika started her film journey with the Malayalam film Pattam Pole. Since her first project, she has impressed both audiences and critics with her natural acting skills. Since then, she has consistently chosen diverse and challenging roles, showcasing her versatility as an artist.

She was last seen in the romantic drama film Christy. The movie was helmed by Alvin Henry, written by Benyamin and G. R., and also featured Mathew Thomas as the main lead. She will next be seen in the upcoming action-adventure drama Thangalaan. According to reports, the movie is based on true events that revolve around the lives of mine workers in the Kolar Gold Fields, Karnataka. Apart from this, she also has Yudhra and Raja Deluxe in her kitty.