Malavika Mohanan Looks Ethereal In Her Onam Special Traditional Avatar

Malavika Mohanan needs no special occasion to dress up. This time, the actress was seen decked up to celebrate the festival of Onam. Her aesthetic photoshoot made her fans go gaga. She dropped a string of pictures, which is now making a huge buzz on the internet. In the pictures, Malavika Mohanan can be seen donning a golden and off-white checked saree. In the first picture, she is seen making a rangoli with marigold flowers. In another photo, she is seen striking a pose as she looks at the camera.

Malavika Mohanan accessorised her look with black sunglasses, statement earrings, an exquisite neckpiece, and golden bangles. For the makeup, Malavika wore pink-tinted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, perfectly drawn eyebrows, bindi, contoured cheeks, subtle tone eyeshadow, and a shade of pink lipstick. She can be seen giving stellar poses in her home. The pictures are now going viral on social media and her fans could not stop gushing over her looks.

Sharing the pictures, Malavika Mohanan wrote, “Wishing everyone a very Happy and love-filled onam. Pic 1 and Pic 10 are the yin and yang of my personality". She sent her heartfelt gratitude to her makeup artist and fashion designer.

Malavika Mohanan spoke about Onam in a recent interview with a media portal. She said, “During my childhood, what I cherished most about Onam was making pookalams. Similar to rangolis made with coloured powder during Diwali, pookalams are flower-based designs for Onam. I have memories of my mom going to the market early in the morning to pick flowers. My school friends would come over, and together we would create these floral patterns. As we got older, we took on more responsibility by choosing designs and selecting flowers. Meanwhile, my mom would be busy preparing the elaborate Onam Sadhya, the traditional festive meal for the occasion".

Some time back, Malavika Mohanan was seen shedding major fashion goals in a beige colour dress featuring knotted detailing and a high slit. She opted for a subtle makeup look and left her hair open, as she was seen posing for the lens. She added a touch of glam to her look with a black handbag. Sharing the photos, she captioned, “Skipped black for the evening".