Malavika Mohanan To Prithviraj Sukumaran, How South Actors Celebrated Onam

The 10-long day celebration of Onam was concluded on Tuesday, August 29. The vibrant and cherished festival celebrated in Kerala marks the homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali. The day brings a reflection on the state’s culture, history and communal harmony. While people have sadhya at home with their friends and family on Thiruvonam, let us take a look at how some of our favourite South film celebrities celebrate Onam.

Keerthy Suresh shared a bunch of pictures of herself looking beautiful in a traditional outfit. The actress looks divine in a Kerala saree with a golden border with a white sleeveless blouse. She added jhumkas to her look. Even her pooch friend is also seen in one of the frames. “Catching the golden hour on Thiruvonam!" she wrote in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cwh6OJmJbJw/

Malavika Mohanan exuded elegance in the six-yard as she posed for the camera in the traditional Kerala saree. She accessorised her look with statement gold earrings, a necklace and bangles. She tied her hair into a braid and kept her front tresses loose. “Wishing everyone a very Happy & love-filled Onam!" the actress penned in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwhGw0yMAV8/

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is currently on doctor-advised bed rest, looked dashing in a pink shirt and mundu. He shared a series of pictures with his family as he spent the day with them celebrating the day. In one of the frames, the actor can be seen relishing sadhya with his family. He wrote in the caption of the album, “Onam. I guess a forced rest has its own advantages."

Tovino Thomas dropped a picture with his wife Lidiya and wished his loved ones and fans on the occasion of Uthradam.

The Spy actress Iswarya Menon also wished her fans on the occasion of Onam. “Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Onam," she wrote in the caption.