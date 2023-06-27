Malayalam Actor CV Dev Dies Aged 83 Due To Age-related Ailments

Malayalam actor CV Dev, who contributed immensely to films and theatre, died at the age of 83 on Monday in Kozhikode, Kerala. According to a PTI report, a family source told the news agency that the late actor was undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College due to age-related ailments. His funeral was held at West Hill Crematorium on Tuesday morning, reported The Hindu.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his deepest condolences for the actor who has worked in more than a hundred films and several plays. The Kozhikode-based actor began his acting career through theatre at the age of 19. CV Dev made his debut in 1959 with the Malayalam play Vilakkinte Velichathil.

He then made his first big screen appearance with VK Pavithran’s Yaro Oral which was produced and directed by VK Pavithran. He has also shared screen space with Mammooty and Nasseruddin Shah in the 1994 drama Ponthan Mada.

CV Dev was known for his comic roles in the film. He was also featured in many plays including Sthithi, Gopuranadayil, Agraharam and Paanan Padatha Pattu, to name a few. He has also featured in the films such as Sandesham, Katha Thudarunnu, English Medium, Mannadiar Penninu Chenkotta Chekkan, Manassinakkare, Chandrolsavam, Mizhi Randilum, Sadayam and Pattabhishekam.