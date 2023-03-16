Malayalam actor Innocent Vareed Thekkethala has been admitted to a hospital on Wednesday, March 15. The actor, who was diagnosed with cancer a few years back, complained of uneasiness and was rushed to a private hospital in Kochi. Going by the latest update shared by the team of doctors, Innocent is responding to treatment. Innocent bravely disclosed to the public his battle with cancer. The actor even penned a book titled “Laughter in the Cancer Ward" in which he chronicled his medical care and his feelings as he recovered.

His fans have been left distraught with the news that cancer has gripped him again after he so bravely fought it off a few years back. One of the most sought-after comedians in the Malayalam film industry, Innocent is best known for his comedic timing and performance.

Innocent cemented a place in the heart of the people with his distinct gestures and diction in Malayalam cinema. As a result, he became something of a phenomenon in the comedy scene and a popular choice for mimicry performers. One can assess his popularity by the fact that leading directors like Priyadarshan seldom make movies without Innocent.

In numerous films, Innocent has demonstrated his acting prowess in both dramatic and supporting roles. The 75-year-old has appeared in more than 750 movies, including English, Tamil, and Kannada films. For 12 years, he has served as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). He has held the post for the last four consecutive terms.

An interesting fact about the actor is that since 1980, he has appeared in films each and every year except in 2020 when he was being treated for cancer.

