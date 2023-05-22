Malayalam Actor Jayaram-starrer Medical Crime-drama Abraham Ozler Goes On Floors

Malayalam actor Jayaram has carved a niche for himself by playing key roles in many hit comedy films. Now, he is looking forward to playing the lead role of a cop in a movie titled Abraham Ozler, which went on floors on May 20. Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the shooting started in Mission Quarters, Thrissur, Kerala. Producer Irshad M Hassan gave the go-ahead for the movie by performing its switch-on ceremony. The cast and crew members of this film including writer Randheer Krishnan, and cinematographer Theni Eswar were also present at this ceremony. According to reports, director Thomas shot the first scene between Jayaram and Sai Kumar. Touted to be a medical crime thriller, this movie will revolve around the investigation of a death. District Police Commissioner Abraham Ozler (Jayaram) will conduct the probe around this death.

The supporting cast of Abraham Ozler includes Arjun Ashokan, Jagadish, Dileesh Pothan, Anaswara Rajan, and others. Midhun Mukundan composed the music for this film. Saiju Sreedharan is in charge of the editing. Reportedly, Abraham Ozler will be filmed in Palakkad, Coimbatore, and Wayanad apart from Thrissur.

On the work front, Jayaram is looking forward to films like Kushi directed by Shiva Nirvana. This movie is expected to release on September 1. Apart from Kushi, he will also essay an important role in director Shankar’s Game Changer. Game Changer will hit the cinema halls in April 2024.

Jayaram last played the role of a spy named Azhwarkadiyan Nambi in the Ponniyin Selvan franchise directed by Mani Ratnam. A magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan (Part 1 and 2) became a massive hit worldwide. The Ponniyin Selvan series is based on the novel written by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

Jayaram also essayed the character of Hanumanth Rao in the film Ravanasura written and directed by Sudheer Varma. Ravanasura flopped at the box office. The film revolved around the story of Junior lawyer Ravindra (Ravi Teja) whom no one seems to take seriously. The film takes an interesting turn when everyone realises that there is more to Ravindra’s life which is not discovered yet.