Malayalam Actor Kazan Khan, Known For Villainous Roles, Dies After Heart Attack

Actor Kazan Khan passed away after suffering a heart attack. He was popular for playing villain roles in films.

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 10:31 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

Malayalam actor Kazan Khan passes away due to heart attack.

Actor Kazan Khan, who was known for his villainous roles, passed away in Kerala on Monday. The actor reportedly died due to a heart attack. Production controller and producer NM Badusha confirmed the actor’s death via a social media post.

Kazan Khan acted in several notable Malayalam films such as Gandharvam, CID Moosa, The King, Varnapakittu, Dreams, The Dawn, Mayamohini, RajadhiRaja, Ivan Maryadaraman, O Laila O. He played the role of a villain in most of these films.

Kazan Khan made his debut on the silver screen with the Tamil film Senthamizh Paattu, which was released in 1992. Apart from Malayalam, he also acted in about fifty films in Tamil and Kannada film industries.

On June 12, NM Badusha shared a lengthy post on his Facebook page to inform fans about the news of Kazan’s death. He also shared a throwback photo of Kazan and expressed his heartfelt condolences.

first published: June 13, 2023, 10:03 IST
last updated: June 13, 2023, 10:31 IST
