Malayalam Actor Kazan Khan, Known For Villainous Roles, Dies After Heart Attack

Actor Kazan Khan, who was known for his villainous roles, passed away in Kerala on Monday. The actor reportedly died due to a heart attack. Production controller and producer NM Badusha confirmed the actor’s death via a social media post.

Kazan Khan acted in several notable Malayalam films such as Gandharvam, CID Moosa, The King, Varnapakittu, Dreams, The Dawn, Mayamohini, RajadhiRaja, Ivan Maryadaraman, O Laila O. He played the role of a villain in most of these films.

Kazan Khan made his debut on the silver screen with the Tamil film Senthamizh Paattu, which was released in 1992. Apart from Malayalam, he also acted in about fifty films in Tamil and Kannada film industries.