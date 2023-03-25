Rajeev Pillai, the handsome hunk of Mollywood, has played several characters phenomenally. His unique style of acting has made him what he is today. Now, the actor is all set to star in the upcoming film Dexter. Written and directed by Suryan G, the film also stars Yukta Pervi in the lead role. Touted to be a suspense thriller, the motion poster of the film was recently released. Vineeth Sreenivasan and Vishnu Vishal unveiled the poster of the film in Malayalam and Tamil languages respectively.

Check out the motion poster here

Several social media users have commented on the video. A user wrote, “All the very best and hearty wishes to the team". Another user commented, “Congratulations Rajeev". One user also commented, “Our best wishes to the whole crew of the film".

Bankrolled by Prakash SV under the banner of Ram Entertainers, the film is expected to be released in July, this year. The other cast of the film includes Hareesh Peradi, Abhishek Joseph George, Ashraf Gurukal, and Sithara Vijayan in significant roles. With music by Srinath Vijay, the lyrics of the song are penned by Joe Paul and Mohan Rajan. While Swetha Mohan and Satya Prakash have sung the song.

The screenplay of the film is written by Shivam, while Aditya Govindraj handled the cinematography. Dexter will be released in Malayalam and Tamil. Speaking exclusively to ETimes, Shanku, the assistant director, stated, “It’s actually a bilingual project and as of now the dubbing works of the movie are going in full swing. Rajeev Pillai will be playing the lead role in the movie."

On the professional front, Rajeev Pillai is best known for films, including Thalaivaa, Satyameva Jayate 2, D Company, and Karma Yodha. Some of his other notable projects include Shakeela, 7 Naatkal, and Oru Muthhasi Gadha. Now, he is all set to star in upcoming films including The Legend, Nindru Kolvaan, Salmon 3D, and Malaikottai Vaaliban. For the unversed, the actor was last seen in John Abraham-starrer Bollywood action entertainer Sathyameva Jayate 2.

Meanwhile, Yukta Pervi has acted in films such as Palang Tod and Sorry Karma Returns.

