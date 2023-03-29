Shine Tom Chacko and Ahaana Krishna-starrer ADI is all set to hit the theatres on April 14. The makers released the first look teaser of the film on Tuesday. Backed by Dulquer Salmaan, under the Wayfarer Films banner, along with Jom Varghese, the teaser showcases Ahaana Krishna and Shine Tom Chacko as a newly married couple.

Directed by Prasobh Vijayan, the film also stars Bindhu Jayan apart from Chacko and Ahaana in the leading role. Billed to be a light-hearted drama, the film has been written by Ishq fame Ratheesh Ravi. With this movie, Prasobh has embarked on his third directorial venture after Lilli and Anveshanam.

Govind Vasantha composed the music with lyrics penned by Anwar Ali and Sharfu. Meanwhile, Faiz Siddik handled the cinematography of the film.

Leading actors Ahaana Krishna and Shine Tom Chacko shared the teaser on their social media handles. They wrote, “A wedding, a fight, and everything in between! ADI in theatres from the 14th of April. Meet Sajeev and Geethika Nair. After four arduous years and many dreams, I will finally get to see myself on a big screen. And the knowledge that it will involve such a unique project, cast, and role just warms my heart. Keep tuned because there will be a tonne of updates starting today."

So far, the teaser has garnered over 431,570 views. Several social media users have shared their reactions in the comments section. One user wrote, “Looks promising. May this be a great hit?" Another user added, “Let this movie be a hit …and a good break for Ahaana. She deserves more." The third user added, “All the best to the team, especially director Prasobh Vijayan." One user also wrote, “Interesting trailer."

Check out the teaser here

On the professional front, Shine Tom Chacko is best known for films including Beast, Kurup, Ishq and Bheeshma Parvam. His other films include Christopher, Roy, Kumari, Padavettu, Adithattu, Varnyathil Aashanka, and many more. The actor has several projects lined up for release including Dasara, Aaram Thirukalpana, Velleppam, Kerala Express, and Dance Party, to name a few.

Meanwhile, Ahaana Krishna has acted in films like Luca, Gangs of 18, Njan Steve Lopez and Pidikittapulli. Besides ADI, the actress is also going to be seen in Nancy Rani.

