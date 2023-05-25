Malayalam Actor Suresh Gopi Denies Hospitalisation Reports, Says, 'I Am Completely Fine'

Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi denied the rumours of his hospitalisation on Wednesday by sharing a post on social media. The rumour mill was abuzz that the actor was hospitalised. Suresh shared a picture of himself from the film’s set sitting with a dog. The actor looks dapper in the athleisure look as he donned a black tee and track pants layered with a blue track jacket.

“The news regarding my hospitalisation is wrong. By God’s grace, I am completely fine and am shooting at the location of Garudan at Aluva UC College," said in the caption of the post written by Suresh.

The actor also expressed gratitude towards his fans who reached out to him with concern for his well-being. “Once again thanks a ton for all the concern messages and wishes!" he concluded the note.

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Garudan. It is being directed by debutant Arun Varma and is touted to be a thriller. The film’s script is written by director Midhun Manuel Thomas, known for his best works including the blockbuster films Aadu and Anjaam Paathira.

Garudan is said to be based on the life of Jinesh M, focusing on the legal battle. The film also has Biju Menon in a prominent role in the film. Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon have previously worked together in films including Kaliyattam, FIR, Pathram, and Randaam Bhavam among others.

Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon’s last film together was Christian Brothers directed by Joshiy which failed at the box office miserably. According to the audience, there was no novelty in the storyline. While some thought that the film could be watched due to Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi’s acting. This film narrated the storyline of Christy (Mohan Lal) who is framed for killing the kidnapper of the home minister’s daughter while trying to save her.