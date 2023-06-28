Malayalam Actor TS Raju Explains What Led To Fake News About His Death

Fake news about the death of noted Malayalam film and television actor TS Raju surfaced on the internet recently. Raju reacted to these reports and told a media portal that this news surfaced because of a scene from his upcoming film. He was lying dead in one of the stills from that film and that led to the rumour about his death.

As of now, Raju is occupied reverting to the condolence calls of many people since morning. They include colleagues, officials from the Association Of Malayalam Movie Artists, and the Association of Television Media Artists. However, Raju is not infuriated with the misinformation regarding his death on social media. The Joker fame actor said that one should be kind to everyone even in their last moments.

The reports regarding Raju’s demise spread all over social media when actors Aju Varghese and others shared it without confirming the facts. Later, Aju said that he realised his mistake, deleted the post and apologised to Raju as well. Aju told Raju that he likes him a lot and has used his dialogues from the film Joker in his life as well. “I have made a big mistake and I am sorry. I’m happy that you are alive," Raju added.

Noted actor and producer Dinesh Panicker also rubbished the death rumours of Raju. Panicker told Kerala Kaumudi Online that the Association of Television Media Artists’ Vice President Kishore Sathya had contacted Raju as soon as he heard the news. Satya shared a post on Facebook which stated, “Raju Chettan is completely healthy. I spoke to him this morning too. Don’t be fooled by such fake news."