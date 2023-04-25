Malayalam Actor Unni Mukundan Finally Meets PM Narendra Modi, Says 'The Best 45 Mins Of My Life'

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan was filled with delight after he was finally able to fulfil his long-standing dream of meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had resided in Gujarat for over 20 years and had envisioned conversing with Modi since his teenage years. On Monday, April 24, when Unni Mukundan had the opportunity to meet PM Modi in Kochi, he could hardly contain his joy.

Sharing a bundle of photos on social media, he expressed his excitement after having met with Prime Minister. The actor said this was his “most electrifying post". Mukundan was thrilled when the Prime Minister greeted him in Gujarati during the Yuvam programme in Kochi.

“This is the most electrifying post from this account!🔥Thank you sir, from seeing you afar as a 14 year old and now finally Meeting you, I’m yet to recover! Your, “Kem cho Bhaila" on stage literally shook me up! It was one big dream that I had to meet u & talk to you in Gujarati!," Unni Mukundan wrote.

Unni Mukundan went on to say that his conversation with PM Modi was the best and lasted for 45 minutes. The Yashoda actor also expressed his determination to remember every piece of advice he received from the Prime Minister.

Unni Mukundan had a chance to meet actor Vikram and the cast of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 during their promotional visit to Kochi for the upcoming historical drama. The Yashoda actor shared pictures with Vikram on his social media, expressing his excitement about finally meeting his icon after a decade-long wait. In his post, Unni Mukundan referred to Vikram as the “Greatest Of All Time" (GOAT) and wished the best for the Ponniyin Selvan 2 team.

Unni Mukundan has a busy schedule ahead in 2023 with several projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Akkil Boby Aravind's upcoming movie Nevudan, which also features Prakash Raj and John Vijay. In addition to this, the Yashoda actor has signed up for an action thriller titled Bruce Lee. Unni Mukundan is also working on two other films, Mindiyum Paranjum and Gandharava Jr. It seems like an exciting year ahead for Unni Mukundan and his fans!

