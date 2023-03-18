Malayalam Actress Asha Sharath's Daughter Uthara Sharath Gets Married, Wedding Video Goes Viral

Malayalam actress Asha Sharath is on cloud nine as her daughter Uthara has tied the knot. It is reported that Uthara has married a Chartered Accountant, who is identified as Aditya Menon. The couple were allegedly dating for a long time now and got married in Kochi. The wedding ceremony took place in Adlux International Convention Centre in Kochi on Saturday.

In videos surfacing on YouTube, Asha Sharath was seen accompanying her daughter Uthara to the mandap for the wedding rituals. She was welcomed grandly and looked breathtaking in her wedding outfit. For her special day, Uthara opted for the traditional Malayalee bride look, choosing to drape a golden-yellow saree and heavy traditional gold jewellery.

On the other hand, the groom was seen wearing a cream-coloured kurta. Asha, meanwhile, chose to drape a lovely green saree for the special day.

Advertisement

The wedding was also live-streamed on YouTube:

Several fans watched the live stream and congratulated Uthara and Aditya on their special day. They also showered Asha with sweet compliments for her gorgeous look.

The wedding ceremony was attended by several Malayalam stars Dileep, Kavya Madhavan, Anusree, Baiju, and director Lal. Manorama reported that the couple hosted pre-wedding ceremonies, including Mehendi and Sangeet. The pictures had surfaced online and fans showered love. Uthara and Aditya hosted their engagement ceremony on October 23, last year. At the time, several prominent Malayalam stars Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Renji Panicker, and more.

As per reports, Uthara studied mechanical engineering before she did her business analytics at Warwick Business School. She is a trained and professional classical dancer. In 2021, Uthara made her family proud as she emerged as Miss Kerala 2021 Runner-up title. Much like her mother, Uthara too made her acting debut in the Malayalam film Khedda, directed by Manoj Kana. The film hit the cinemas last year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here