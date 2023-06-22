Malayalam Actress Manju Warrier Roped In For Her Third Tamil Film

Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, who occasionally dabbles with Tamil cinema as well, was last seen in Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu earlier this year. The film was released to a great response at the box office. Manju Warrier has now been roped in for yet another Tamil film. Manu Anand’s action thriller Mr X will feature Manju Warrier in a pivotal role and the official Twitter handle of Prince Pictures, which is producing the movie made a ‘Welcome aboard’ tweet for the actress, also revealing her look in the film through a character poster. Manju Warrier was pictured in the poster smiling while sitting in a chair with her hand on her head.

Arya and Gautham Karthik also play important leading roles in Mr X. The plot and other details have been kept under wraps for now. The movie is expected to have a large budget, and it will be shot in Georgia, India, and Uganda. The movie will feature high-octane action scenes directed by renowned stuntman Stunt Silva, while music will be composed by Dipu Nainan Thomas. Mr X will be Manju Warrier’s third Tamil film. She made her debut in Tamil cinema with Asuran, directed by Vetrimaraan and starring Dhanush. Later, she appeared in Thunivu. Her last Malayalam releases were Vellari Pattanam and Ayisha