Malayalam Cinematographer V Aravindakshan Dies Aged 72

Well-known Malayalam cinematographer V Aravindakshan Nair passed away on August 29. He was 72 years old. Apart from feature films, V Aravindakshan Nair has also filmed several documentaries and state government projects. He was a former senior cameraman at Chitranjali Studio of Kerala Film Development Corporation. He passed away at his residence in Pulimoodu, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Aravindakshan Nair’s family members will be arranging for a prayer meeting on September 3, according to reports. Aravindakshan has worked with several prominent Malayalam directors and artists. Some of his notable films include Sreeragam (1995), directed by George Kithu; Kanathaya Penkutty (1985), directed by KN Sasidharan; and Post Box No 27 (1991), directed by P Anil. Aravindakshan Nair has also worked on films directed by Alleppey Ashraf.

Aravindakshan Nair has also shot well-known TV serials. He has worked with Shaji N Karun, who is one of the best directors in the industry. Shaji N Karun won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Director as well. Aravindakshan also collaborated with KR Mohanan, who is known for films like Swaroopam, Wandering Soul, Purushartham, and others. The late cinematographer also worked with Lenin Rajendra, who is known for films like Venal, Ravi Varma, Mazha, and others.