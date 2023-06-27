Malayalam Director And Production Executive Baiju Paravoor Dies Aged 42

Malayalam director and production executive Baiju Paravoor has passed away after being under treatment for discomfort and high fever. He was aged 42. His family has stated that it was food poisoning that led to the filmmaker’s death. Baiju, who was in Kozhikode to discuss a film, had eaten at a hotel on Saturday while returning home by car. However, he reportedly started feeling uneasy quite soon after leaving the hotel. Therefore Baiju decided to go to his wife’s home in Kunnamkulam.

After reaching his in-laws’ place, he complained of severe discomfort. He was taken to a hospital in the vicinity but his discomfort did not ease there. He then returned home to Paravoor on Sunday. As he continued to be sick, he sought treatment at a hospital in Kuzhuppilly. His condition worsened once he was hospitalised there and he was quickly transferred to a hospital in Kochi. He passed away in the wee hours of Monday. He is survived by his wife Chithra and his children Aradhya and Arav. His final rites were conducted on Monday evening.

Active in the film industry for two decades, Baiju also worked as a production executive. He also served as a production controller in 45 films including Dhaniyam and Kaitholachathan.