Malayalam Director Blessy Heaps Praise On Stephy Zaviour For Her Film Madhura Manohara Moham

You cannot claim to be a Malayalam cinema fan if you are not aware of the film Madhura Manohara Moham that hit the cinemas on June 16. Costume designer Stephy Zaviour’s maiden project has received critical acclaim from all quarters. Now veteran director Blessy has joined the list of people showering praise on Madhura Manohara Moham. He watched one of the shows of this film on June 20 and shared his experience with the entertainment portal Popper Stop Malayalam. Blessy appreciated Madhura Manohara Moham and told the portal that the film was a mesmerising work of Stephy. The Thanmathra director said that Stephy should be applauded for her simply beautiful debut. Stephy was standing nearby and was extremely happy to hear these words. For those who don’t know, Stephy has worked as a costume designer in the film Aadujeevitham directed by Blessy. Aadujeevitham is in the post-production phase and is expected to hit the big screens on October 20.

Madhura Manohara Moham revolves around the story of Manu, Meera, and Malu, siblings raised by their single mother. Manu, who wants to win the favour of his girlfriend’s father, takes on the role of secretary at Nair Service Society Karayogam, Kumbazha. What happens afterwards forms the premise of this film. Produced by B3M Creations, this movie explores the influence of the caste factor as an important social construct in Kerala, particularly in the context of marriages.