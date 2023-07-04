Malayalam Film Achanoru Vazha Vachu's Poster Unveiled

Producer Dr AV Anoop is looking forward to his 25th film Achanoru Vazha Vachu directed by debutante Sandeep. Anoop has produced this film under his banner AVA Productions and also unveiled its second poster of the Malayalam film on Instagram. It shows a mother and son enjoying a cup of tea. The text overlay on the poster reads, “The greatest fighter in the universe is not the mother but the father."

Achanoru Vazha Vachu is currently in the pre-production stage and went on floors in Kozhikode on March 3. Actors Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, Shanti Krishna and Athmeeya Rajan have essayed the key roles in the film. Besides producing the film, Anoop will also play one of the lead roles in the movie.

Have a look at the poster here:

Earlier, AVA Productions released another look at Achanoru Vazha Vachu on Father’s Day (June 18). “Happy Father’s Day from Team #Achanoru Vazha Vachu," read the caption of the poster. The poster has given the viewers an idea that this movie will revolve around the bonding between a father and his son.

The production house unveiled yet another poster of Achanoru Vazha Vachu on June 4, showing a plant and a rocking chair.

Social media users appreciated the poster but one of them also ridiculed the idea of presenting it as the promotional strategy for Achanoru Vazha Vachu.