Malayalam Film Actor Bala Hospitalized with Liver-related Illness

Malayalam actor Bala has been hospitalized in Kochi after he developed a liver-related complication. According to reports, he has been undergoing treatment for the illness for some time. The actor had visited the hospital a week ago to consult with the doctors and he was advised to undergo liver transplant, say reports.

Bala plays mostly character roles in Malayalam cinema. He is the brother of popular Tamil filmmaker Siva, who is currently busy working on a yet-untitled Tamil film with superstar Suriya. Siva was expected to reach the hospital later on Tuesday to be with his brother’s family. His wife and relatives are already with him.

Members of Malayalam industry such as Unni Mukundan, Badusha and Vinusha Mohan, visited Bala and enquired about his health. Producer N.M Badusha took to his Facebook page and shared an update, “Unni Mukundan, me, Vishnu Mohan, Swaraj and Vipin came to Amrita hospital today and visited actor Bala. Bala has spoken to everyone. There are no other issues currently. The doctor will inform me with more details later."

Advertisement

Bala was recently seen in Shefeekkinte Santhosham. The film was directed and penned by Anu Pandalam. It hit screens in 2022. Shefeekkinte Santhosham also featured Ummi Mukundan in a key role. Prior to this, he was seen in the Rajinikanth-led Annaatthe. The action drama hit the screens in 2021 and received mixed reviews. Bala currently has films such as Bilal and Sthalam in his kitty.

Read all the Latest Movies News here