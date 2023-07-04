Malayalam Film, Based On A Nun’s Love Life, Irks Locals; Film Posters Destroyed

The Malayalam film Nerchapetti is set to release in theatres in the second week of July. The movie, which is based on the love life of a Nun, has been facing outrage from people in the Kannur and Irrity regions in Kerala. The movie is filmed around the areas of the Kannur region, which is against the notion of presenting a nun as a heroine. The film is written and directed by Babu John Kockavayal. Naira Nihar is playing the role of the nun in the movie.

During the shooting, similar incidents took place. A group of people reached the location and interrupted the filming. The crew complained and then settled. Now, when the shooting has been completed and the film is almost ready for its release, some group of people have destroyed the posters of the movie. Nerchapetti’s posters have been torn apart, while the movie’s billboards have been destroyed.

The director of the film believes that the movie’s name is the reason for such rage against the film.