Malayalam Film Chaaver Releases First Look On Sand Sculpture Created By DaVinchi Suresh

Chaaver, the upcoming Malayalam movie by Tinu Pappachan, has already created a lot of buzz before its release. The mysterious title poster and the teaser of Chaaver have raised the expectations of the audience. The movie stars Kunchacko Boban, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Ashokan in prominent roles.

Renowned artist DaVinchi Suresh has created a stunning sand art masterpiece at Munambam Beach to reveal the initial look of the movie. The artwork, measuring thirty feet in length, twenty feet in width, and ten feet in height, has captured the attention of onlookers. Lead actors Kunchacko Boban, Anthony Varghese, and Arjun Asokan visited the beach to witness the impressive creation in person. The sand art showcases the three dynamic characters, radiating with brilliant ideas and youthful energy. The movie’s poster features Kunchacko Boban, sporting an intense look with his fiery haircut and beard.

Alongside Kunchacko Boban, the film stars talented actors such as Manoj KU, Anurup, Sajin, Joy Mathew, Deepak Parambol, Arun Narayan, and Sangeeta Madhavan. The production team had previously released a wanted notice, teasing Kunchacko Boban’s character, Ashokan, in the film. The sand art display and the intriguing poster have generated anticipation for this upcoming cinematic venture.

This will be Tinu Pappachan’s third release after Swathandrayam Ardarathriyil and Ajagajantharam and is teaming up with Kunchacko Boban for the first time in Chaaver.

Chaaver is written by actor and director Joy Mathew and produced by Arun Narayan and Venu Kunnappilly. The cinematography of the movie is done by Jinro George and the editing part is handled by Nishad Yusuf. The music is given by Justin Varghese and the production design is done by Gokul Das. The production control and sound design are done by Azad Kandykal and Ranganath Ravi respectively.