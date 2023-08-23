Malayalam Film Kettukazha’s Muhurat Ceremony Held At Karnataka's Mookambika Temple

Malayalam director-producer Suresh Thiruvalla is set to entertain the audience with his upcoming film, Kettukazha. The young actor Arun Vijay will be playing the lead role in this movie. This film is touted to be a family entertainer, which will reportedly focus on the impact of different aspects of familial relationships. Kettukazha also stars Salim Kumar, Dr Rajith Kumar, Ranjith Munshi and Rajmohan in prominent roles. Recently, the film’s puja muhurat ceremony was held before the start of its shooting at Shree Mookambika Temple in Chennai. The filming of Kettukazha will be done at Chitranjali Studio in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. The actors, director and crew members of this movie were seen at the temple, praying for the success of the film.

Kettukazha is produced under the banner of Suraj Shruti Cinemas. The cinematography of the movie will be done by Indrajith, while Srinivas Krishna will handle the editing. More details about Kettukazha are expected to be announced soon.