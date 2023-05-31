Malayalam Film Kuruk Based On Real-Life Kerala Double Murder Case: Reports

The upcoming Malayalam film Kuruk is a crime thriller that centres around the double murder of an IT couple in Kazhakootam, Kerala. Anil Anto, who is well known for his movie Second Show, is playing the lead.

As per reports, the shooting for Kuruk has started in Thiruvananthapuram. The film has been written and directed by the debutant Abhijith Noorani. The film follows the story of a police officer as he attempts to solve the mystery behind the murder of Sneha and Rubin, an IT couple in Kerala. As per reports, the film is based on a real-life double murder case.

Anil will be playing the lead role of Circle Inspector Sajan in the movie. This will also be the first directorial film of Abhijith, who has previously directed several short films on Youtube.

The main cast also includes Mahesh, Balaji Sharma, Bindu KS, Yamuna, Raj Kumar, Preeta Pradeep, Meera Nair, Aseem Ibrahim, Sreejith Sreekanthan, Subin Tarsan, Ajay Ghosh and Sandeep Sachu. The cinematography of the film is being done by Regins Santo while the music has been given by Suresh Perinad and others. The film is produced by Shaji Punalal under the banner of Nisha Productions.

Anil Anto, who will be playing the lead role of CI Sajan, began his career as a junior artist in films like Vinodayathra, Saivar Thirumeni and Ravanaprabhu. He graduated from Kochi’s Neo Film School and appeared in numerous short films after finishing the acting course at the Neo Film School. One of these is the short film Pillow Nothing But Life by Francis Joseph Jeera. It gained praise on a national and international level and won numerous honours. Anil also received the Best Actor Award at the Kalaburagi International Short Film Festival and the Port Blair International Festival.

Debutant director Abhijith served as the primary assistant in Mohan Kupleri’s TV Parampara. Later, he produced several short films and web series for YouTube channels. He is currently working as an independent director, producing videos for the police department and the state’s social justice department.