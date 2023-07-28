Malayalam Lyricist Kaithapram D Nampoothiri Recalls KS Chithra's Heartwarming Gift To Him

Lyricist-music composer Kaithapram D Nampoothiri is one of the most celebrated artists in the Malayalam film industry. He has collaborated with the most prominent singer KS Chithra for various hit musical numbers. He recently praised the veteran singer in an interview with a portal. Kaithapram said that KS Chithra is like a sister-in-law to him. He took a stroll back memory lane and remembered how she sang in an album composed by veteran composer Vidyasagar. Kaithapram said that the makers of that album gifted two plots in Madras to KS Chithra as a reward for her singing. Kaithapram remembered how she gifted one of those houses to him and said that he could sell it in the future. He further said that he sold that house for a hefty sum of Rs 60,00,000 after retaining it for 20 years. Kaithapram D Nampoothiri said that KS Chithra has been that much concerned for him.

The duo have given the industry impressive collaborations like Kandu Kandu Kandilla, Palapoove and Nee Manimukiladakal. Both Kaithapram and KS Chithra are still at the pinnacles of their career. He penned the lyrics for the songs of the film Pookkaalam, written and directed by Ganesh Raj. This film revolves around a couple in their late 90s, who lead a happy life with a large family of four generations. Their life takes a turn on the day of their granddaughter’s engagement. The audience appreciated the film and its musical numbers like Vaadunnuvo and Manasilum Pookkaalam.

Advertisement

KS Chithra has also attained great success in her career and celebrated her 60th birthday on July 27. She has provided her melodious vocals to 30,000 songs in her forty-year-long career. She had last acted as the theme music composer for the television series Kannana Kanne.