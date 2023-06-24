Malayalam Series Kerala Crime Files All Set To Rule The OTT Platform

Directed by Ahmed Kabir, Kerala Crime Files is a unique and suspenseful thriller web series that brings a distinctive approach to the Malayalam OTT platform. It showcases the director’s idiosyncratic style, known from his previous projects like June and Madhuram.

The lead roles are portrayed by Lal and Aju Varghese. From the suspenseful crime scene in the beginning to the thrilling revelation of the criminal in the last episode, the series captivates the audience. It sheds light on an important societal concern, highlighting the lack of political pressure or media attention when a transgender or sex worker is murdered. The web series is produced by director and actor Rahul Riji Nair and written by Aashik Aimar.

Kerala Crime Files is already streaming on Hotstar and receiving positive feedback from the audience. Aju Varghese’s performance in the lead role has drawn plaudits. The series is visually crafted by cinematographer Jitin Stanislaus. Besides Malayalam, the series will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, and other languages.