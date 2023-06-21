Malayalam Star Samyuktha Menon Makes Hearts Flutter In Stylish Shimmer Saree

Malayalam actress Samyuktha Menon never fails to mesmerize the audience with her power-packed performances and alluring persona. She is reaching new heights with her string of triumphs, captivating audiences with every performance. Her radiant presence has bestowed upon her the moniker of a ‘golden leg,’ symbolizing her unstoppable rise and the Midas touch she brings to each project. Recently, Samyuktha shared a few pictures that are creating a huge buzz on the internet. In these photos, she can be seen striking poses in a stylish shimmer saree, looking awe-inspiring.

For her makeup, Samyuktha wore well-drawn eyebrows, a contoured nose, rosy cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, a stroke of eyeliner, and a shade of lipstick. This time, she completed her look with an elegant necklace and matching earrings. Samyuktha chose to keep her tresses open, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

Check out the pictures here:

Samyuktha Menon captioned her pictures, “Sparkling Rose." Fans are in awe of her beauty and have filled her comment section with love and admiration.

Some time back, she shared a slew of pictures in which she can be seen wearing a kurti from the shelves of Ritu Kumar. Samyukth opted for a minimal makeup look and still managed to grab attention with her simple yet elegant look.

Take a look:

Samyuktha Menon is best known for films including Kaduva, Kalki, and Virupaksha. Her on-screen presence has also been recognized in movies such as Boomerang, Vaathi, Bimbisara, Vellam, Uyare, Erida, and several others. She is soon going to star in the upcoming film Ram.