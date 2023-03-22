Spotify is our go-to audio streaming platform, whenever we are in the mood to listen to our favourite songs. Despite the annoying advertisements which disrupt our experience, Spotify has become the leading music application for all of us. Be it Pop, Rock, Indie or Bollywood, Spotify has a collection for each and every song. Recently, Spotify announced grim news for all the B-town song lovers out there. Hundreds of popular Bollywood soundtracks have been removed from the music app. The reason is Spotify’s failure to reach a mutual licensing agreement with Zee Music.

Spotify was unable to arrive at a common solution with the owners of the Bollywood tracks, upon the expiry of the old songs, reports BBC. The music company has failed to acquire the audio streaming rights of some of the most-popular Bollywood tracks, resulting in them getting removed from the application.

The app users were forced to bid adieu to some of their all-time favourite numbers, including the foot-tapping Malhari from the film Bajirao Mastani, Baar Baar Dekho’s Kaala Chashma, Maiyya Mainu from the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey, and the entire tuneful album of director Abhishek Verman’s film Kalank. Soundtracks from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy and those from the 2018 rom-com Veere Di Wedding have also been taken down, reports Hindustan Times.

This latest development on Spotify took the users by a shock. They poured their dismay on social media with multiple reactions on Twitter. One irked Twitterati wrote, “Spotify, can’t you give us a week’s notice before abruptly removing Bollywood songs & destroying our playlists because you couldn’t secure rights? Who’s gonna remember all the songs for me now? Eminem?"

Another lamented, “How am I gonna romanticise my life if Spotify keeps taking off Bollywood songs." “What is wrong with you Spotify??? Why have you removed so many Bollywood songs???" noted a third Spotify listener.

Spotify has shared the upsetting announcement on its website. Putting up a disclaimer, the company has clarified that its application does not offer access to all of the podcasts and music found in the world.

Similar to the OTT and video-streaming platform Netflix, Spotify also forms licensing agreements with publishers and rights proprietors, so that their tracks can be played online. The company has however assured that they would soon be coming up with a “creative solution" with Zee Music, reports BBC.

