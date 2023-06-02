Malaika Arora Looks Hottest In Black As She Steps Out On Dinner Date With Son Arhaan; Pics

Malaika Arora often makes heads turn with her style. On Friday night too, the diva was spotted by the paparazzi as she stepped out for a dinner date with her son Arhaan Khan. In the pictures that surfaced online, the two were seen twinning in black.

Malaika Arora sported a simple black outfit with white sneakers and looked gorgeous as ever. The actress tied her hair into a bun, ditched makeup and wore a beige wristwatch. On the other hand, her son Arhaan sported a black t-shirt with grey pyjamas to look dapper as always. Check out the pictures here:

Malaika’s latest spotting with Arhaan comes hours after Arjun Kapoor opened up about how the actress’ pregnancy rumous earlier this year affected him. “I think it gets people to pay attention because that’s been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private. There is a certain amount that exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession. There might be that element that remains but I think we rely on you all to reach the audience. We need you all to be at least cognizant of the fact that we are human beings," Arjun said.

“Check with us once in a while if you’re going to write something that is very very important. At least do that much and I think that was all that I did. It was more about that it should be checked; it should not be assumed. You should not put something that can be life-altering out there," the actor added.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for quite some time now. They made their relationship official back in 2019. Earlier, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan with whom she shares her son, Arhaan. The two parted ways in 2017.