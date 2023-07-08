Malvika Avinash’s Throwback Pic Featuring Kannada Actor Vishnuvardhan Is A Hit

After appearing in multiple Kannada films, actress Malavika Avinash made a good breakthrough in Tamil with 2003’s Madhavan film Jay Jay, directed by Saran. Since then, she has been in numerous Kannada movies and television series and is renowned for her excellent acting abilities. Malavika’s national fame came after playing a very pivotal role in the 2018 pan-Indian blockbuster movie KGF directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles.

Avinash, Malavika’s husband, is well-known for playing negative roles in South Indian cinema. Avinash’s most enduring performance for Tamil audiences was in superstar Rajinikanth’s Chandramukhi, where he portrayed a godman attempting to expel the ghost haunting Jyothika.

Malavika Avinash shared another interesting picture that went viral on social media. In the pic, actor Vishnuvardhan can be seen at a construction site. Behind him is a house under construction and he can be seen talking to a group of people along with a priest. The other picture shows, the priest offering sweets to Vishnu. Looking at the picture it seems, Vishnu has come for Bhoomipujan, a ritual before constructing a house.

“When you dig draws for something, life throws up the most amazing memories. This legend called Sahasasimha Vishnuvardhan, who is immortalised through his films in the hearts of millions of Kannadigas did foundation laying for the house we reside in now for 15th," Malvika Avinash wrote in the caption.