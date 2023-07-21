Mammootty, Kunchacko Boban Among Favourites To Win At 53rd Kerala State Film Awards

The Kerala State Film Awards are considered very prestigious for the Malayalam film industry. The 53rd Kerala State Film Awards are all set to be announced today, i.e., July 21, at the PR Chamber in Thiruvananthapuram. There’s fierce competition among the nominees, and it is expected to be a difficult decision for the jury. According to reports, Saji Cheriyan, the minister of culture in the state, will be announcing the results. The results were expected to be out on July 19, but they were deferred due to the death of the former chief minister of Kerala, Oommen Chandy, on Tuesday.

Malayalam Superstar Mammootty has won the Best Actor award on seven different occasions. He last won the award in 2009 for his performance in Paleri Manikyam. This time, he again is among the front-runners to be honoured with the award for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Apart from him, another name that has been making the rounds is Kunchacko Boban. He has had a fantastic year, with stellar performances in both commercial and artistic films. In particular, his performance in Ratheesh’s directorial debut, Nna Thaan Case Kodu, is being considered for the honour. Actors like Fahadh Faasil and Soubin Shahir are also in contention for their performances in Malayankunju and Ela Veezha Poonchira, respectively.

According to reports, no big name has made it to the final rounds in the Best Actress category. The Family Man fame Zarin Shihab is among the front-runners to get the honour for her performance in Aattam. Apart from her, Vincy Aloshious’ performance in Rekha is also being considered. Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey and Purusha Pretham’s famed Darshana Rajendran are also strong contenders.