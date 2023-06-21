Mammootty Looks Dashing In Throwback Pictures From Budapest

Malayalam actor Mammootty shared a bunch of throwback pictures from his Budapest visit on Tuesday, on Instagram. In the pictures, the Nanapakal Nerathu Mayakkam actor looked dashing as he opted for a casual outfit for the day. He donned brown pants with a black t-shirt, layered with an orange jacket. He rounded off his look with white chunky sneakers and a pair of shades.

“Once upon a time in Budapest," the actor wrote in the caption of the post. The post was flooded with comments by Ann Augustine, Radhika, Manya Naidu, Anumol, Lukman Avaran, Dharamajan Bholgatty and Hareesh Kanaran have dropped love emoji in the comments section.

Check the post here:

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Mammootty dropped the first look of his upcoming film Bazooka. The poster shows Mammootty uncovering his vintage bike in a garage. The actor’s most recent appearance feels like he is ageing like fine wine. The actor is seen sporting a brown denim jacket, dark grey cargo pants and a T-shirt. He is dressed up with cool sunglasses, black leather shoes and a ponytail.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Mammootty wrote, “Presenting The First Look Poster of Bazooka! Written and Directed by Deeno Dennis, Produced by Saregama Global and Theatre of Dreams."