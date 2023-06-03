Mammootty Unveils 1st-Look Poster Of Deeno Dennis-directorial Bazooka

Mammootty, one of Malayalam cinema’s most bankable actors, has made quite a stir with his upcoming film Bazooka. The star’s first look has been unveiled, causing great excitement among his fans. Deeno Dennis, the son of famous scriptwriter Kaloor Dennis, will direct Bazooka as his debut film.

Bazooka has been making news since the first look from the drama was released. If the poster is any indication, the film will be an action comedy. Mammootty was clicked uncovering his vintage bike in a garage. The actor’s most recent appearance feels like he is ageing like fine wine. Mammootty can be spotted wearing a brown denim jacket, dark grey cargo pants and a T-shirt. He is dressed up with cool sunglasses, black leather shoes and a ponytail.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Mammootty wrote, “Presenting The First Look Poster of Bazooka! Written & Directed by Deeno Dennis, Produced by Saregama Global and Theatre of Dreams."

Bazooka is a crime drama film produced by Jinu V Abraham and Dolwin Kuriakos under the banners of Saregama Global and Theatre of Dreams.

Deeno Dennis has also written the script for Bazooka, following in the footsteps of his screenwriter-father, Kaloor Dennis. Along with Mammootty, the film also stars filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon in a prominent role, which adds to the buzz surrounding the production. The film’s presentation incorporates high-tech techniques that are perfectly suited for the modern period, increasing the audience’s total visual experience.