Mammootty Unveils The First Look Poster Of Upcoming Film Praavu

Mammootty, the renowned Indian actor, took to his official Facebook account to reveal the captivating first-look poster of the upcoming film Praavu. The poster, rich in vibrant hues of red, orange, and wide shades, features the lead actors with a determined expression, set against a backdrop of pigeons in flight. Alongside the striking visuals, the poster also includes essential details about the cast, crew, and the film’s release date.

Scheduled to hit theatres on September 15, Praavu is a creation of writer and director Navaz Ali, produced by PR Rajasekharan. The film is set to be released under the banner of Wayfarer Film. The intriguing storyline draws inspiration from the works of Padmarajan and is made in association with CET Cinemas. The majority of the shooting took place in Thiruvananthapuram.