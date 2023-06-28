Mamta Kulkarni Calls Sridevi, Rekha 'Cosmetic Beauties' In Viral Video, 'Unke Peechay Koi Tha...'

Mamta Kulkarni may have disappeared from the big screen a very long time ago, but an old interview of the actress talking about being an outsider in the Hindi film industry is breaking the internet. Mamta worked in several commercially popular Hindi films such as Aashiq Awara, Waqt Hamara Hai, Krantiveer, Karan Arjun, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Andolan, Baazi and China Gate.

In the old interview, which is now going viral on Reddit, Mamta shares how it was extremely difficult for her to make a name for herself in Hindi cinema as she didn’t have any connection in the film industry. “I didn’t have any film background. Like today, Raveena (Tandon) has got her father, Pooja (Bhatt) has got her father to tell her that how they should talk to filmmakers. Nobody taught me all this. I learnt it all on my own through my experiences. I didn’t have to compromise. Women who are not from India or Bombay have to struggle a lot. Because I came from a financially secured background, I didn’t have to go through those experiences which other girls go through."

Mamta further says that she was confident about her looks, and therefore, didn’t have to compromise in her career, while taking a dig at Sridevi and Rekha by calling them “cosmetic beauties."