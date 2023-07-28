Man Gets Electrocuted, Falls From 15 Feet At Jailer Grand Audio Launch Venue

The highly anticipated movie Jailer, starring Rajinikanth, is slated to release in theatres on August 10. The makers of the film have already released three songs titled Kaavaalaa, Hukum and Jujubee.

On July 22, the production house Sun Pictures announced the date for the grand audio launch of this movie. They shared this update through a tweet by releasing a promo video of the same. However, as per reports, an accident took place at the venue a day before the event.

Advertisement

The grand audio launch of the movie is set to take place on Friday at Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai. The accident took place on Thursday when a 26-year-old Shankar from Assam was electrocuted and fell from a height of 15 feet. He was immediately admitted to Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital for his treatment.

The grand audio launch will witness the attendance of Rajinikanth, Nelson Dilipkumar, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamanaah Bhatia, Anirudh Ravichander and other cast and crew of the movie. The promo video shared the possible attendees of the event and also asked the fans to get ready for Rajinikanth’s speech. The tickets for this much-awaited audio launch were sold out in just 15 seconds.

The song Kaavaalaa was released as the first single song for the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed movie Jailer. It became an instant hit and started trending globally. Kaavaalaa has been sung by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander.