Manav Kaul Can't Wait for Oppenheimer, Would Give His ‘Right Arm’ to Work with Christopher Nolan | Exclusive

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that cinema lovers across the world are currently divided into two categories – one that’s looking forward to be a part of filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s world and the other that can’t wait to watch how Greta Gerwig has brought Barbie and Ken to life. In what is being considered as one of the biggest box office clashes of all times, theatres in India are also overwhelmed with massive advance bookings for both the films. While Oppenheimer is a biographical thriller on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who ushered in the Atomic Age, Barbie is the first live-action film on Barbie dolls.

Actor Manav Kaul, however, has given his vote. In an exclusive chat with News18, he tells us that he’s awaiting the release of Oppenheimer with bated breath. He also goes on to share that he would do anything to be a part of Nolan’s cinema. “I wish I could be a part of Oppenheimer. I will give my right hand or maybe anything to be to be a part of Nolan’s world. I’ll even assist him, it’s not necessary that I should act in his film," he says.

Interestingly, Kaul’s next film Trial Period releases on the same day as Oppenheimer. He may be a fan of Nolan but back home, he’s enjoying his time reveling in unique love stories. For the unversed, Trial Period has him and Genelia Deshmukh engaged in a romantic angle. Talking about it, Kaul remarks, “I love to be a part of love stories and that’s something I never did when I was younger. I’m lucky enough that today, filmmakers are making different kinds of love stories about people who are older."

His chemistry with actor Shefali Shah in the romantic short film in the anthology Ajeeb Daastaans (2021) grabbed a lot of attention. For Kaul, it remains one of his most fulfilling and memorable experiences. He agrees to the female attention that he has been receiving ever since its release and shares, “The impact of Ajeeb Daastaans was very strong. It was a very unique story. It’s incredible that the impression left by a short story was so much bigger than the ones left by some big films I was a part of. It was so honest. I loved working with Shefali. I was like, ‘Damn, I need to put all my acting chops on display just to impress Shefali.’ She’s such an amazing actor."