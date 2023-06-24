Manchu Lakshmi Sets The Internet On Fire With Her Red Pant-Suit Look, Check Out

Lakshmi Manchu, the actress-turned-producer, needs no introduction. The diva is also a true fashionista, as evidenced by her Instagram handle. Lakshmi recently shared a couple of photographs from her recent photo shoot, which quickly went viral. In the pictures, Lakshmi can be seen wearing a gorgeous fiery red pant-suit, which she paired with silver heels and beaded jewelry. She opted for braided hair, adding a touch of elegance to the overall look. Lakshmi looks incredibly stunning in this ensemble, exuding confidence and style. She captioned the picture, ‘Fire Me Up.’

The post garnered over 13,000 likes on social media. The fans have loved this picture and have shown their appreciation in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Stunning hot and beautiful" while another user wrote, “Hollywood range akka meedhi" Many other users have lauded the actress by commenting through emoticons.

Not only does Lakshmi look stunning in Western attire, but she also radiates the same charm in Indian attire. The actress recently released a series of images showcasing her desi avatar. Lakshmi donned a royal blue silk saree with rainbow embroidery on the pallu. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging neckline.

Lakshmi opted for a casual ponytail hairstyle and went for a natural look without wearing any makeup. Completing her ensemble, Lakshmi accessorized with oxidized jewelry. The caption accompanying the pictures read, “If red is the color of love, blue is the color of life."