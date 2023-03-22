On Sunday, veteran actor Mohan Babu turned a year older, and social media was flooded with birthday greetings from fans and celebrities. On this occasion, his son, Telugu actor Manchu Manoj, shared a heartfelt message. The actor shared a photo of his wife, Bhuma Mounika Reddy, seeking blessings from his father, Mohan Babu. The photo appears to be from their wedding ceremony, which has once again gone viral on the internet.

The actor not only shared his emotions for his father but also included his wife in the same. Manchu Manoj gave a speech about how every man should work towards the success of women. And after hearing all this his wife got emotional and teary-eyed. For those of you who don’t know, Manchu Manoj tied the knot to Bhuma Mounika Reddy at Lakshmi Manchu’s house on March 3. The wedding was small and intimate, with only close family and friends in attendance.

The actor also shared a post and wrote, “Hearty birthday wishes to my father who guided me in every step of life. Father. Love You." Many social media users have commented on the viral post. One of them wrote, “Happy birthday to collection king Mohan Babu." Another said, “Lovely pic." A third user wrote, “Happy birthday sir, keep smiling always."

Mohan Babu is best known for his roles in films such as Postman, Thief of Yama, Soorarai Pottru, and Rayalaseema Ramanna Chowdary. Son of India, Yamaleela 2, Rowdy, Jhummandi Naadam, and Gayatri are among his other projects. He is now set to appear in upcoming films such as Purana Purush, Shaakuntalam, and Agni Nakshatram.

Vidya Devi was Mohan Babu’s first wife. Manchu Vishnu and Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna are the couple’s two sons. They are both now well-known names in the film industry. After his first wife died, the actor married Vidya Devi’s younger sister, Nirmala Devi. Manchu Manoj is the couple’s son.

