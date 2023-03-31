Home » Movies » Manchu Vishnu Drops Teaser of Upcoming Reality Show House of Manchus

Manchu Vishnu Drops Teaser of Upcoming Reality Show House of Manchus

Manchu Vishu was last seen in the action comedy film, Ginna. He played the titular role in the film.

Last Updated: March 31, 2023, 19:44 IST

Hyderabad, India

Manchu Vishnu took his Twitter and dropped a teaser of his upcoming reality show titled House of Manchus.
Actor Manchu Vishnu has been creating buzz all over social media since he shared a video, where he was seen fighting with his brother Manoj. According to reports, all is not well in the Manchu family, as Manoj accused his brother Vishnu of misbehaving with his family members. He shared a video on his Facebook about the fight and it went viral on the Internet.

Now, giving a major twist to the fight, Manchu took to his official Twitter handle and dropped a teaser of his upcoming reality show titled House of Manchus. The teaser begins with the viral video shared by Manoj, where he is seen fighting. Then he introduces himself as Mohan Babu’s son. In the next few glimpses, Manchu Vishnu is seen sweating out in his gym, while Mohan Babu is seen in his trademark firebrand mode. Manchu Vishnu wrote, “This is just the beginning!" in the caption.

Needless to say, his post has piqued the interest of fans and industry insiders. Whether the previous viral video shared by Manoj was part of the upcoming reality show House of Manchus or a serious fight is not confirmed yet. According to sources, this reality show will be streaming on a leading OTT platform soon. As per the latest updates, the upcoming reality show is inspired by the popular American reality TV show, The Kardashians.

One of the social media users commented, “Wow! waiting then". Another one wrote, “Rocking vishnu anna". " Eagerly waiting for the Show, " commented the third user.

Manchu Vishnu was last seen in Ginna. The movie was directed by Eeshaan Suryaah and was written jointly by G Nageswara Reddy and Kona Venkat. The film was produced by Mohan Babu, under the banner of AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. The film also featured Payal Rajput, Sunny Leone, Vennela Kishore, and Raghu Babu in pivotal roles and received immense appreciation from the viewers and critics.

