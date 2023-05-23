Mandakini Reacts To Rumours Claiming That Her Father ‘Shot’ Her

Veteran actress Mandakini, who is known for her role in her debut film opposite Raj Kapoor -Ram Teri Ganga Maili – recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress was accompanied by former actress Sangeeta Bijlani. On the comedy chat show, Mandakini reacted to old rumours claiming that her father had “shot" her once. She expressed that she had no idea why everyone was so concerned about her when she reached the set of her project one day. “There was a news spread that my father shot me. When I reached the set, everybody came to me asking whether I was okay. I had no clue why they were all so concerned about me and later I came to know about the rumour," the actress was quoted as saying on the show by the Hindustan Times.

Mandakini has always been known for maintaining a personal life away from the media limelight. She is married to Dr Kagyur T Rinpoche Thakur, a former Buddhist monk, and the duo have a son and a daughter.

While talking to Kapil Sharma, the actress revealed how she met her husband. She shared that her husband didn’t know Hindi. “My mother hailed from Himachal Pradesh, so we used to visit there quite often. It was during one of those visits that I had the opportunity to meet my husband, and eventually, we decided to get married," said Mandakini. She added: “Interestingly, when we first met, he didn’t know Hindi, so I would communicate with his mother and she would act as a translator between us. However, as time went on and we embarked on our marital journey, he gradually picked up the language," reported the publication.

After Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Mandakini featured in a handful of films like Dance Dance, Kahan Hai Kanoon and Pyaar Karke Dekho. Her last Bollywood film was 1996’s Zordaar, directed by Ajay Kashyap.

The actress shared that her onscreen presence was quite limited after Ram Teri Ganga Maili because the films she signed couldn’t be completed because of many reasons. “I received numerous promising film offers thereafter, and I even committed to a few projects. I commenced shooting for one of them, but to my surprise, the director mysteriously disappeared without a trace after the initial 10 days. Despite my efforts to locate him, he never returned. Fortunately, I had received an advance payment for my involvement in the film," she said on the show.