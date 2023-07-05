Mandira Bedi Has an AWFUL Experience at Mumbai Airport: 'I Landed in a Nightmare...'

Mandira Bedi, the style and fitness icon, has never shied away from sharing her opinions on social media. Recently, the Dilwale Dulhaniya actress narrated her terrible experience at the Mumbai airport on Instagram. She had recently gone on vacation with her children, and unfortunately, the trip did not end well as they faced a lot of difficulties at the Mumbai airport. Mandira called it ‘absolute chaos’ as she struggled to claim her baggage.

She penned her experience on her Instagram story and wrote, “And so after 2 weeks, 3 countries and 6 airports, my kids and I landed in a nightmare at Mumbai’s Terminal 2. Not a single arriving flight is displayed on the screen. Or on the conveyer belts. Absolute chaos reigns, with the hapless passengers not having a clue where to go. After a hit-and-miss of three belts and more than an hour of asking around… I saw one lone suitcase on some deserted belt and my other suitcase offloaded near another belt, just lying there unattended. What a welcome home".

Recently, Mandira shared photos from her vacation in Greece. She looked bright and happy as she spent the summer holidays with her kids. She took to Instagram to express her happiness and wrote, “What a Summer holiday. 3 countries in 2 weeks. Fun in the sun. And lots of reasons to smile. Thank you @satyadevbarman and #malenerasmussen for making this work out so beautifully. We love you both and we love Isha and Vishnu. #summervacation #greece #2023 #family #friends #funinthesun".

Check out her photos here: