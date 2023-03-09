Tamil TV presenter and video jockey (VJ) Mani Megalai recently shared a life update with her fans. It seems like she is currently busy “building her kutty Empire." Let us explain to you what it means. Mani has bought land in her hometown (Tamil Nadu) and shared this piece of news with her fans. She uploaded a photo, where she was seen performing bhoomi puja with her husband Hussain Shaik Kadhar. Mani captioned her photo, “HM Farm House. With God’s grace and hard work starting to build our kutty Empire. Gonna be our happy place whenever we visit the village. Keep wishing us the best as always Chotti’s. Dream it and do it."

One user wrote, “Good luck H&M! May god shower all his blessings and goodwill upon you both!"

A fan wrote, “Where there is a home, there is a heart. My best wishes to you both."

A third user wrote, “Congratulations! You guys are a true inspiration for believing in each other through all odds! Always been my favourite couple forever."

Mani Megalai started off her career as a VJ at the age of 17. She shot to fame with her participation in the popular show Cooku with Comali (CWC), a cooking-based reality show. After being a part of the show for the last three seasons, she recently called it quits. She announced it via her Instagram post.

Sharing a photo, Mani wrote, “Today is my last episode of Cooku With Comali. Everyone of you has showered immense love since 1st season, from 2019, for all my performances in CWC. So grateful for everything. I always take extra effort to be the best in whatever opportunities and situations are given to me. Hope I did konjam justice in entertaining you all in CWC too. And the love I received from you all is unexpected. Expecting to receive the same love in whatever I do. With Love, Mani."

Mani was last seen in season 4 of Cooku with Comali (CWC). The show is being hosted by VJ Rakshan, and Chef Dhamu and Venkatesh Bhat are the judges.

