Exclusive! Bejoy Nambiar, Mani Ratnam Reunite For 4th Time, To Work As His AD In Next Film

Bejoy Nambiar’s association with Mani Ratnam dates back to many years. He was the second unit assistant director on Ratnam’s Guru (2007) and even on his latest Ponniyin Selvan series. Despite carving a niche for himself as a filmmaker with a distinct template, Nambiar never had any qualms about letting go of his directorial cap and taking on a relatively smaller role for Ratnam.

Speaking to News18 exclusively, Bejoy reveals that he is collaborating with Ratnam once again as a second unit assistant director. He tells us, “I am assisting him in his next film also. He is one of the reasons I got into filmmaking. I grew up watching his films and I am lucky to have the opportunity to work with him and I don’t want to let it go."

In 2021, Nambiar directed a short film called Edhiri, one of nine stories in Navarasa, the Tamil anthology film, produced by Ratnam. Edhiri, in fact, was also penned by Ratnam. Talking further about their association, Nambiar adds, “Even before I became a director, I was working with him and I continue to do so only because we can never stop learning. When I have access to a mentor and a master filmmaker like him, I always look at the opportunity to go back to him."

But has Ratnam’s style ever trickled into his style of making films and writing stories? “I have definitely been influenced by his filmmaking style and storytelling. I try my best not to get too influenced and incorporate his style in my work."