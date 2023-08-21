Mani Ratnam On The Vague Origin of Manisha Koirala's Character in Dil Se: 'You Learn And Move On'

When questioned about the film’s unclear portrayal of Manisha’s character, the filmmaker said that they chose not to specify Manisha Koirala’s character’s origin to represent troubled areas without focusing on a single place. “The reason was, there were several troubled border states, and we were looking for a representative story. Otherwise, it would have become a story of a particular place. The film represented several places that were going through turmoil. You do what you think at that point in time. If you accept something that works very well and is appreciated, you also accept something that hasn’t connected or is not well-received. Maybe the way that you’ve told the story hasn’t reached? You learn from it and move on. You can’t be too worried about the appreciation or the criticism that comes your way," he said.